NBA Investigating Clippers’ Lou Williams

When Clippers star Lou Williams was granted permission to leave the Disney World bubble to attend the funeral of his friend’s father, the NBA wasn’t expecting him to cope with the death by jamming dollar bills into half-naked women’s thongs.

The league is investigating Williams after rapper Jack Harlow posted a now-deleted Instagram pic from Atlanta’s Magic City strip club which, showing Williams with a mask on his face and a drink in his hand.

Now the NBA is trying to figure out other places where Williams may have ventured while out of the bubble to determine how long to put him under quarantine. His current quarantine time-out is four days, leading him to miss out on two seeding games and $150,000 of his salary.

