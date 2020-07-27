J. Cole Admits He Never Read His Roc Nation Contract

J. Cole recently wrote a piece for the Players Tribune.

His article is titled, The Audacity.

He talks about having hoop dreams. He had dreams playing basketball for St. John’s University.

He also had dreams of one day playing in the NBA.

He goes on to tell the story of his path to music.

He admits he never read his contract. He described the moment of walking into the office to sign his contract as, relatively unremarkable.

He said he had only met Jay-Z one time prior to signing his Roc Nation contract.

There was a surreal feeling that came with having just officially signed to Jay-Z. The man was a mythical figure to me.

Luckily for J. Cole he does not have a contract horror story like a lot of artists and celebrities.

