Philadelphia Eagles Honor Kobe Bryant With A Mural Inside Practice Facility [Video]

The Philadelphia Eagles honored the legendary Lower Merion Basketball player with a mural inside the practice facility.

Philadelphia Eagles have recently honored long time Birds fan Kobe Bryant with a mural. Although the NBA legend spent his whole career rocking the purple and gold he always had an Eagles jersey on when Sunday rolled around. Earlier in the year, we lost Kobe and his daughter Gigi Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident. The Philadelphia Eagles honored the legendary Lower Merion Basketball player with a mural inside the practice facility.

The video was caught originally via Eagles receiver Alshon Jefferys Instagram. The mural has Kobe’s 10 Rules listed on the wall alongside a painting of Bryant in an Eagles jersey. Kobe Bean Bryant has shown on multiple occasions that he bleeds green but the most precious moment was his reaction to the Super Bowl win back in 2017. Check the full video out below!

