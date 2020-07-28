When 50 Cent speaks people listen but when he posts the world takes notice. He now thinks one of the most popular social media apps is limiting his reach.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Queens native is now claiming that Instagram has shadow banned him.

The term speaks to when a user has been restricted to how many people can see their feed via searchable hashtags. Curtis came to this conclusion after he noticed his followers have not increased within the last year. He detailed his gripes in typical Fif fashion.

“I have been shadow banned this page has been stuck at 25 million for a year,” he wrote. “Smh but i’m every where so i don’t care. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #Starz #ABCforlife #Ghost #RasinigKanan #BMF.”

Instagram addressed some user concerns regarding their posts and not being fed into hashtags back in 2017.

“We understand users have experienced issues with our hashtag search that caused posts to not be surfaced,” Instagram said in a statement. “We are continuously working on improvements to our system with the resources available.”

As we all know Fofty has very little chill when it comes to social media thus the thought of IG capping his reach wouldn’t be an unreasonable assumption. Instagram has yet to formally respond to the allegations.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Outta Control: 50 Cent Accuses Instagram Of Shadow Banning His Account was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: