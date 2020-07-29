Philadelphia Eagles Marquise Goodwin Chooses His Family Over Football For The 2020 NFL Season

Philadelphia Eagles made an addition to the receiving core that the fans will have to wait another year to see. Eagles newest Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin opts out of playing the 2020 NFL season. Goodwin made a video explaining his reasoning behind sitting out this year. The speedy receiver explained that he is simply doing this for the safety of his daughter Marae and wife Morgan.

Goodwin states that the health of his family is #1 and will not be selfish by putting them at risk.

Due to the uncertain regulations, the NFL has yet to create while the world battles COVID-19 many players are also taking the same approach as Goodwin. Last week, many NFL players tweeted at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the discomfort they are feeling starting training camp with no set plan.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers during a trade in the offseason. Which sent Goodwin to Philly and a six-round pick to the 49ers

