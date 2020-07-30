Is The NBA ‘Bubble’ Heaven or Hell for Players?

LeBron James and Damian Lillard may have suggested that the NBA “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando is “thunderdome”, other players have enjoyed their time inside the leagues new home.

76ers coach Brett Brown has called basketball’s bubble “elite and spectacularly brilliant”. Mavericks star Josh Reaves has said the hotels and facilities are “great.”

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has said that players really like the barbershop inside while others are taking advantage of tossing back some cold ones with beer chugging competitions.

Stephen A. Smith has brought up a good point, though. How are some of these guys supposed to “relieve stress” when they can’t see their wives or girlfriends?

