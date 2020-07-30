Kehlani To Remove Tory Lanez’s Verse From “Can I” Single

Kehlani announced that a video for her single, “Can I” will drop on Thursday (July 30) however Tory Lanez’s verse won’t appear on the deluxe version of her latest album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

The singer addressed the issue via Twitter telling fans, “Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe. The album came out months ago i can’t remove it , doesn’t work like that. can only move forward.” [sic]

Kehlani has a close relationship with Megan Thee Stallion who was recently shot while in an SUV with Lanez. Although Megan has yet to give details as to how she was shot, it is believed that since Tory was arrested at the scene for having a gun, that he was the one that shot her.

