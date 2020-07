Takashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer is concerned that the rainbow-haired rapper could be a sitting duck while doing court-mandated community service.

Lance Lazzaro tells TMZ that Tekashi will be released from house arrest on Saturday (August 1st) and he’s concerned with the safety of his client and those who may be seeking revenge.

Ideally, Lazzaro wants 6ix9ine to do his time at a VA hospital or other high-security facility, he’s confident 6ix9ine’s probation officer will agree.

