Drake Honors Tupac Shakur With Two New Diamond Chains

Drake pays homage to hip-hop legend, Tupac Shakur with two diamond-encrusted pieces that he had commissioned from Jason of Beverly Hills.

Both Tupac headpieces have elements of a classic Jesus piece, one with a blue bandana using white gold and diamonds while the red bandana version has natural yellow diamonds and yellow gold.

The nose ring, earrings, and throne crown all iced out in traditional diamonds. The 70-carat pieces retail for $300,000 per chain and took over 150 hours or five weeks to make.

