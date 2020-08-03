Philly this a bad bad jawn… A customer at a local Popeyes was fed up with the slow service and took matters into his own hands. In the video, it appears the older gentleman hops over the counter to get his food. It is safe to say the customer was waiting a long time as he was HEATED! Not only was he impatient but his mother that was waiting in the car also came in to see what the hold up was.

Momma was playing 0 games!

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Offers Two McDonald’s Employees More Money If They Quit [Video]

RELATED: Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

RELATED: Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Philly!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Philly Customer Gets Impatient At Popeyes And Jumps Over The Counter For His Food [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com