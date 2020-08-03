QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Diva’s Daily Dirt With The Jasmine Brand

Swisher Sweets Awards Cardi B With The 2019 "Spark Award"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

While Dominique Da Diva is out Jasmine from The Jasmine Brand joined DJ QuickSilva to give us the daily dirt!

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live

 

Very sad news. Frank Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, has reportedly died in a car accident, along with his friend.

According to reports, the car accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. in Ventura County (near Los Angeles). The initial investigation revealed the car collided with a tree in the center median.

Reportedly, the force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames… [continue reading on thejasminebrand.com]

This Article was originally posted on thejasminebrand.com

REALTED: Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Kings Of R&B Have United Plus It’s Time To Get In Formation With Queen Bey And Disney+

Diva’s Daily Dirt With The Jasmine Brand  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close