Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Tropical Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs continues its travel up the east coast. So far this is what we know:
- Approaches South and North Carolina could potentially hit with landfall around 8 p.m.
- Isaias will be predominantly heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding.
- Winds of Isaias could reach 70 mph and expected to strengthen later.
- Will become a hurricane prior to reaching landfall.
