Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Tropical Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs continues its travel up the east coast. So far this is what we know:

  • Approaches South and North Carolina could potentially hit with landfall around 8 p.m.

  • Isaias will be predominantly heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding.
  • Winds of Isaias could reach 70 mph and expected to strengthen later.
  • Will become a hurricane prior to reaching landfall.

