Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Quick spin up tornadoes will be possible today from Baltimore to Philly to NYC in association with #Isaias 👇🏼 In the watch? Have multiple ways to get warnings #nywx #pawx #njwx #mdwx #dewx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/qqgwmD9pCa

— Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) August 4, 2020