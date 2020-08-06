Everything You Need To Know About Voting In Philly This Election Season

Below is everything you need to know to make sure you exercise your right in Philadelphia this election season.

RELATED: This Is How They Are Trying To Use Voter Suppression To Silence Us

Election Dates

Check the Committee Of Seventy website for Election Dates. https://seventy.org/publications/elections-voting/election-calendar

DOWNLOAD THE VOTING SCHEDULE

Finding The Nearest Voting Poll

Click Here To Find The Nearest Voting Poll Near You

General Voter Information including Voters Rights and Responsibilities

Find our information on Voters Rights. Click Here

What IDs are acceptable at the polls

When you arrive at your polling station, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, military photo ID, tribal photo ID, or voter identification card.

What if you have No Photo ID

If you do not have one of the 6 acceptable forms of photo IDs, you can get a free state-issued photo ID at your county registrar’s office or Department of Driver Services. Be sure to bring documentation showing the voter’s date of birth, evidence that the applicant is registered to vote, a photo identity document that shows the voters’ full legal name and date of birth. Contact your county registrar’s office for more information.

How do I vote Absentee

Fill out, sign, and send in an absentee application by mail. Get the application here. Absentee Ballot Application. You’ll receive your ballot by mail or your email address. After you fill out the ballot, make sure you mail it back so it arrives on Election Day.

What if you’re not listed on the Voter Rolls

If you encounter a situation where the poll worker says you’re not on the list of voters at that location, then insist on casting a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots allow you to vote even if you can’t prove you meet the requirements at that time. You have three days after the Election Day to go to your county elections office with acceptable ID, in order for your vote to count.

Election Day Problems Hot-Lines

If you have any issues at the polls (such as questions about poll locations or registration status), contact the City Commissioners’ Voter Hotline: (215) 686-1590.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go