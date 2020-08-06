Angie Ange’s Morning Motivation quote comes from singer Tony Bennett, “We still all have to learn the beauty of just being alive and being good to one another.” A message everyone in the world needs right now!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

And since tonight is the night for the next VERZUZ battle between Rick Ross & 2 Chainz, Angie decided to choose on of everyones favorite Rozay track to get the morning started on a feel good vibe!

Wake up every morning with Angie Ange and The Morning Hustle starting at 6am!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Motivation: The Need To See The Beauty In Being Alive [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com