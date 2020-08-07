Kodak Black Pays Full Vacation For Burger King Employee Who Was Attacked

Kodak Black is doing good things from prison.

We have found out through his attorney that Kodak has given a fully paid vacation to a Burger King employee who was attacked on the job.

The video of a customer slapping the BK cashier in Pennsylvania went viral this week. The attack cost the customer his job.

Not only is Kodak paying for a trip anywhere in the world for the employee, but boxer Adrian Broner also offered the guy boxing lessons in case something like that happened again.

