Keke Palmer Joins Cast Of ‘proud Family’ Reboot On Disney

Keke Palmer’s daytime talk show may have ended but things are just warming up for Palmer who announced she’ll be joining the cast of Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for Disney+.

Palmer will voice “Maya” a newbie to the neighborhood where Penny Proud and her crew live. “Maya” is adopted by parents of mixed race and she is loud and proud about her activism.

Maya and Penny won’t hit it off at first but the two will find their way to mutual ground. “DREAMS COME TRUE!” tweeted Keke. Palmer will join the original cast from the Proud Family which aired between 2001 and 2005.

Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud) will reunite and hopefully, Solange and Beyonce will be making an appearance since Bey and Disney have a working relationship.

