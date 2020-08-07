Juelz Santana Returns To Social Media After Being Released From Prison

Juelz Santana was released from his 27-month stint in jail on Wednesday, (August 4) and the Dipset rapper returned to social media as he left the prison.

Santana posted a picture of himself wearing all black with a fitted cap that read: “Santana Free,” and a black mask. The snap got over 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Juelz followed up with several pictures of him reuniting with his children. “I missed my family…GOD is good!!! #FreeAtLast #ImBack” he wrote in the caption.

