Tiny Claps Back At Criticism Over Zonnique’s Pregnancy

T.I. recently found out he will be a grandfather soon after his step-daughter, Zonnique announced her pregnancy during Fox Soul’s show, “The Mix,” the news left the rapper in shock but some fans seem to be pressed about the singer’s pregnancy news too.

As Tiny posted a maternity photo of Zonnique with a caption that celebrated the news, “I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!” Tiny wrote. One fan wasn’t in the mood for a celebration commenting, “‘Finally?’” wrote the user, “Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE?”

Tiny wasn’t here for the criticism clapping back with, “Girl, get off my page with that s**t, she gone be good if she don’t have a husband. I didn’t have [a husband] when I had her & we did d**n good & we great now!” [sic].

