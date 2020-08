Megan Thee Stallion is on the cover of Variety.

During the interview she discussed meeting Beyonce for the first time.

They met at Jay-Z’s and Beyonce’s New Year’s Eve party.

She said their friendship was instant.

She treated me like I was family and now I feel like I am family.

When Megan suffered a gunshot wound recently Beyonce sent her flowers.

Megan posted the card on social media, Queen, sending you all my love God bless.

