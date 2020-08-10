Philly Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Accused Of Scam Allegations

Philly entrepreneur couple Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell are being accused of scam allegations. According to Upnewsinfo, the couple has been under fire by a page on Instagram that was made to expose the couple for allegedly scamming over thousands of clients. Many alleged victims were black-owned businesses.

A petition has been made on Change.org demanding the Federal Trade Commission to shut Dana Chanel’s agency down. Legal action has been reportedly taken against the couple. Dana Chanel, founder of Jumping Jack Tax denied any allegations towards her and her husband’s businesses and welcomed any proof. More news to come as the story develops.

