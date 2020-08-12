Why Breonna Taylor May Never Get Justice

According to The Marshall Project, it’s all because of the ‘Castle Doctrine.’ A very complex legal doctrine that applies in Taylor’s home state of Kentucky. The doctrine gives people the right to use deadly force against an intruder in their home, but according to the Kentucky law, those protections do not allow someone to harm officers who enter their home, as long as the officers announce themselves or the homeowner blatantly aware that they’re police.
There is no specific law that addresses an officer firing in self-defense, which means officers have the same right as the homeowner. The difference is that police have the power to initiate violence, as they did in Breonna Taylor’s situation. aylor lawyers are still optimistic about justice being served, it’s just deciding what kind of charges that will actually stick.
The last time I spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, she was having a particularly bad day dealing with the loss of her daughter. She told me, “I can’t stop seeing her face. Her smile. It’s what I miss most about her…I’m still waiting for her to come through the door.” Everybody who’s lost a loved one knows that feeling. For every mother and father whose child is out in the world right now, imagine getting a call in the middle of the night that your daughter has been shot in her apartment. And then you find out the people who killed her were police officers who should never have been there in the first place. What would you want to happen now? Would you be content to hear five months later “there’s an investigation”? And that no one has been held accountable for shooting your innocent daughter multiple times and letting her life bleed out? If not for the coronavirus, I’d be out in the streets marching with the Black Lives Matter protesters. These 26 billboards, one for every year of Breonna’s life, are my offering. My form of protest. We cannot be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. @oprahmagazine
According to Colin Miller, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law researching the Kentucky criminal code on behalf of Taylor’s family, he says the probable cause needed for an arrest is an “exceedling low bar.” “If you have a shooting death, it’s going to be pretty difficult to argue you can’t at least charge some type of crime in that case, whether it be endangerment manslaughter or murder.” Experts say manslaughter would likely be the best charge.
Well, we the people want justice for Breonna Taylor, period. We don’t care what it takes to go about obtaining it
