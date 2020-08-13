Music News
Dave East Says Mary J Blige Is The Reason Why He’s Dropping An Album

Dave East chops it up with our very own DJ AYEboogie upon his upcoming release 'Karma 3'

Dave East chops it up with our very own DJ AYEboogie upon his upcoming release ‘Karma 3‘. The Harlem based rapper has been no stranger to the pain, in fact, he was getting a tattoo in the middle of him talking about the new album!

As we anticipate some new music from East he talked about the inspiration behind this new album and how Mary J Blige single-handled was deciding factor between it being a mixtape vs. an album. Some features you can expect are A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trey Songz, Popcaan & of course the queen herself, Mary J Blige.

Check out the full conversation below!

 

