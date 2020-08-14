Lil Durk Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine In Latest Song, “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

Last night Drake and Lil Durk dropped the video to their new song, Laugh Now, Cry Later and it seems Durkio had a lot to get off his chest.

Shortly after its release, many fans took to social media to point out that the Chicago rapper took shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

In his verse, Durk says, “I’m in the trenches, relax/Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats.”

This isn’t the first time Lil Durk has publicly dissed 6ix9ine.

Durk first called the Brooklyn rapper a rat while speaking to Rob Markman on Genius’ For the Record series.

“You know what you did. If you not like that man, then stay away from these streets,” he said, referring to 6ix9ine’s Racketeering case where he gave information on former gang members, Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah leading to their convictions.

Back in June, 6ix9ine, who was fresh off his Nicki Minaj collaboration “Trollz” hitting No. 1, called out multiple rappers, including Durk, for not being able to reach his level of success.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” will appear on Drake’s next album, CERTIFIED LOVERBOY, set to drop before the end of the summer.

Check out the video for, “Laugh Now, Cry,” below.

