This Week’s Vitamins: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

August 10th – August 14th

Monday, August 10th: “Work On Yourself”

Tuesday, August 11th: “Stop Saying You Lack Time, It’s Actually You Lack Discipline”

 

Wednesday, August 12th: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions”

 

Thursday, August 13th: “One Of The Biggest Lies You Can Tell Is A Lie To Yourself”

 

Friday, August 14th: “Stop Trying To Skip Steps, There’s No Easy Way To High Levels Of Success”

 

