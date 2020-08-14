This Week’s Vitamins: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
August 10th – August 14th
Monday, August 10th: “Work On Yourself”
Tuesday, August 11th: “Stop Saying You Lack Time, It’s Actually You Lack Discipline”
Wednesday, August 12th: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions”
Thursday, August 13th: “One Of The Biggest Lies You Can Tell Is A Lie To Yourself”
Friday, August 14th: “Stop Trying To Skip Steps, There’s No Easy Way To High Levels Of Success”
