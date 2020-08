Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion shot the video for W.A.P in the midst of the pandemic.

In a recent interview, Cardi B said she spent $100,000 getting everyone involved with the video tested.

You may have noticed a tiger and leopard featured in the video.

She revealed they didn’t actually film with the animals, it was spliced together to look like that.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: