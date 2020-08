LeBron James and the nonprofit More Than A Vote have teamed up to making voting more accessible in LA.

More Than A Vote is a nonprofit coalition of Black athletes and artists working to educate, energize, and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression.

They have teamed with the LA Dodgers.

The stadium will be used as a voting location.

The Dodger are the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: