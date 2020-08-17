Dave East Talks New Music, Dating Life, Being Signed To Nas + More

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Dave East joins DJ QuickSilva on The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva. They talk about his new album “Karma 3” which is out now, his “12 Laws of Karma” that he does on IG, being known as a Ladies Man, being a Dad, playing Method Man in the Hulu show Wu-Tang: An American Saga, being signed to Nas and a lot more! See their full interview below…

