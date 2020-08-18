Article
Jalen Hurts Sings Al Green During Rookie Talent Show

Looks like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts should probably stick to his day job.

The former Alabama quarterback attempted to sing Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” during a talent show hosted by Eagles.

Veteran wide receiver and teammate, DeSean Jackson took to Instagram to share a portion of the performance along with others on his story.

While Jalen Hurts may not be that great of a singer, the second-round draft pick finished runner-up for the 2019’s Heisman Trophy voting to Joe Burrow.

The Eagles are gearing up for the upcoming season at training camp where Hurts is trying to earn the spot as the backup quarterback to Carson Wentz.

Hopefully, he can make that happen this season.

