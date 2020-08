After filing for bankruptcy and shuttering all of its 2,100 stores in 2019, discount shoemaker Payless is plotting a comeback.

Payless plans to open 300 to 400 stand-alone locations in the next three to five years, according to CNN. The first store will open in Miami this November with plans to open 30 to 45 more stores throughout 2021.

Payless actually opened its online store Tuesday, selling shoes, clothing and accessories from brands like Kendall + Kylie and more.

