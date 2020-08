America’s Got Talent is using guest judges to fill in for Simon Cowell after the bike accident that caused his broken back.

This week, SNL’s Kenan Thompson will join the panel of Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

Thompson will appear on the live shows Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Kelly Clarkson filled in for Cowell last week.

