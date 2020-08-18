Paris Nicole
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collaboration Album

Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi are bringing their talents together again.

In a GQ interview, Scott confirmed that he and Cudi are working on a collaborative album.

Scott was reluctant to reveal too much about the project but when the interviewer asked what is in store, Scott said, “Man, a lot. Some fireness.”

Upon listening to one of the untitled tracks, the interviewer describes the scene saying, “Cudi hauntingly croons over a smooth beat. Scott is doing a two-step in front of the soundboard before the beat morphs from a bouncy summer groove to a menacing riot that sends him thrashing about.”

