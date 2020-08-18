Can Your Smartphone Tell When You Are Drunk?

Your smartphone might know when you have had a few too many adult beverages.

How? The device can measure changes in how you walk.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh did a study using people who had been drinking and a smart phone’s accelerometer. During walking tests, the researchers used the phone’s data to determine differences in gait when someone’s blood-alcohol level was over .08 percent. The results were 90 percent accurate.

The phone’s sensors could help alert sponsors of people seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, prevent drunk driving, or simply let people know when they have had enough to drink. More studies are coming.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: