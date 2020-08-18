P Diddy Pens Heartfelt Note To Africans After Working With Burna Boy

Diddy says he “had been trying to connect with Africa through music” but it wasn’t until he got a call from Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, that he knew what his connection would be.

“Dear Africa, you have been heavy on my mind and my heart … I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way,” Diddy tweeted after the debut of Burna’s “Twice As Tall” album.

Diddy says Burna Boy is the first African artist he’s worked with although Burna had no idea, Diddy had been praying for a connection to Africa.

Diddy preached that there must continue to be a bridge that connects people with the Motherland. Burna’s album was 80 percent complete with Diddy on board, but per usual Diddy gave a fresh perspective on the album.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: