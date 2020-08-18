Fetty Wap’s Estranged Wife Wants Back Engagement Ring

Fetty Wap, who is now more known for his antics instead of his music, is fighting in court over an engagement ring he gave his ex, Leandrea Gonzalez.

Gonzalez filed paperwork asking the judge to order Fetty to return the engagement ring he gave to her since they went through with their marriage last August.

Gonzalez says that if Fetty doesn’t give back the ring she wants $37,000, the appraised value of the ring. Under the law the ring is a “gift in contemplation of marriage,” and since they did marry, Gonzalez wants the ring.

Fetty says he never owned the ring. He got it on consignment and never paid for it when they split. He offered to compromise by giving Gonzalez his wedding band.

