Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two Years After Her Death

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin who passed away from advanced pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Hudson posted a picture of Franklin on social media with the caption, “Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day,” the Oscar winner wrote, “I know u got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir.”

Hudson has been tapped to portray the “Queen of Soul” in the upcoming film, “Respect” set to debut in theaters in 2021.

