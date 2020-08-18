Spotlight Shines on Michelle Obama’s Necklace?!?

Michelle Obama’s scathing words against President Trump weren’t the only thing people were paying attention to during opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

The former first lady’s “VOTE” necklace sparked all kinds of reactions on Twitter.

Many begged for Joe Biden’s campaign to sell them while others noted “Millions of woman currently googling *Vote Necklace*”

They were correct: at one point during Mrs. Obama’s speech, the necklace was a top trending search on Google.

In case you’re wondering, the “VOTE” necklace is from the jewelry brand ByChari.

