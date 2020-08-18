Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion With Custom Birkin Bag To Celebrate “WAP” Success

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song WAP is being heard all over social media and the song is rising on the charts and is already certified gold.

To celebrate their accomplishments Cardi sent Megan the amazing gift of a Hermes Birkin bag. Cardi has several, she even recently revealed a pink bag inspired by a paisley bandana.

For Megan, Cardi opted for an orange Birkin that she had hand-painted with a white tiger and image of Megan on the front, on the back was the Houston skyline and infamous bridge with a graffiti message that read: “Be Someone”

Cardi added her special touch with a hand-written message for Megan on the bottom, “Thank you Meg, really appreciate you!” Of course, Megan was surprised by the gift. She unboxed it for social media and captioned the video, “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something (crying emojis)not the birkinnnnnnnn (crying emojis) thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you (orange heart emojis) I wonder what I’m gonna get her (purple smiling devil emojis) @iamcardib.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: