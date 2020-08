It’s official, Kanye West has made the presidential ballot in Utah.

Yeezy will be running under a third party, called the Birthday Party.

His place on the ballot was confirmed by Utah State’s Election Director Justin Lee after his campaign successfully obtained the 1,000 signatures needed to be on the ballot.

To this day, Kanye has also qualified in Colorado, Vermont, and Oklahoma. The presidential election day is 80 days away.

