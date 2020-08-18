SWAT Team Allegedly Shut Germantown Ave Down After Shooting

According to Paprikaphilly, the SWAT team was sent down to Germantown Ave after an alleged shooting. Sources say police officers were spotted walking around with what appeared to be rifles on 15th and Erie.
Photos have surfaced of the SWAT team in Philadelphia today.
Local businesses like Paprika Halal Restaurant chose to close early today for the safety of their customers
More news to come as the story develops.
