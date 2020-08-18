Bakari Sellers Takeaway From The DNC Convention & Why Michelle Obama Won’t Run For POTUS [INTERVIEW]

In non-traditional fashion, the Democratic National Convention kicked off last night (August 17th) virtually. Former House Representative and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers called into The Morning Hustle to share his thoughts on Day 1 of the convention, what else we should expect, and of course, the brilliant speech from Michelle Obama.
Obama’s speech was over 15 minutes long and featured a number of stirring moments. But this one in particular illuminated just how out of his depth the Orange Oaf really is. “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” she said.
Before the conversation started, Lore’l mentioned how she would love to see Michelle Obama run for president (like most of us), and at the 1:35 mark in our conversation, Bakari bursts all of our bubbles by reminding us all that we will probably never see Michelle Obama run for office, because she HATES politics.
Check out the full conversation with Bakari Sellers above and make sure to subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube channel!
SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! Donald Trump’s Tweets Say One Thing, But His Actions Say Another [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims Of Police Violence: ‘Never Stop Saying Their Names’
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Defined Style And Grace
Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Defined Style And Grace
1. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, 2016Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. MICHELLE OBAMA RECEIVED THE WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE, 2012Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. MICHELLE OBAMA RECEIVED THE WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE, 2016Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM CEREMONY, 2016Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER VISIT TO THE WHITE HOUSE, 2016Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS ANNUAL PHOENIX AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA HOSTED THE STATE DINNER FOR SINGAPORE'S PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, 2016Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING STATE VISIT, 2015Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE HU JINTAO STATE DINNER, 2011Source:Getty 15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Bakari Sellers Takeaway From The DNC Convention & Why Michelle Obama Won’t Run For POTUS [INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com