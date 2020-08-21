This Week’s Vitamins: “Stop Sleeping On Yourself” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
August 17th – August 21st
Monday, August 17th: “START OVER !!”
Tuesday, August 18th: “Stop Sleeping On Yourself”
Wednesday, August 19th: “This storm won’t last forever! Hold On & Keep Going”
Thursday, August 20th: “Go The Extra Mile, It’s Never Crowded There”
Friday, August 21st:
