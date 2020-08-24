Why Ice Cube Is Demanding Politicians To Sign A Contract With Black America Before Getting Their Vote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Throughout his entire entertainment career, Ice Cube has never been one to hold back and let everyone know his thoughts on societal issues, going all the way back with his days in N.W.A.

2020 hasn’t been any different, with Ice Cube continuing to use his platform to speak on array of topics, some which have gotten him national headlines.

The Morning Hustle caught up with the West Coast legend to discuss everything that is going on around him from his personal and political views, specially what it is when he speaks on ‘A Contract With Black America’. He kicks off the interview by explaining the idea that he’s proposing and why he is demanding politicians to sign the petition before garnering the support of the Black vote.

On his website, the contract summary says “This Contract With Black America was designed to start the hard conversations. It was made to be perfected and debated. So please add comments and suggestions so we can create a better contract with America that will help create a better and more perfect Union.”

Watch the full interview above as Ice Cube breaks down various issues that we are facing as a nation right now, and let us know your thoughts about what he said on our social media pages!

