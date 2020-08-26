REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks To Boycott Playoff Game Versus Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision was made in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn't leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The Bucks are no stranger to issues with police. In 2018, Milwaukee Police used a taser to arrest Bucks guard Sterling Brown over a parking violation. After a bodycam showed the incident in full, officers involved received what people would perceive as a weak punishment which included a fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented.

The Houston Rockets are scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday Evening with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers as the nightcap. No word on if those teams will boycott as of yet, however, Lebron James took to Twitter to speak out.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

