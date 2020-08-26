Philly Residents Start Protesting Following The Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Philadelphia residents have been spotted protesting after the recent injustice towards Jacob Blake. Following the NBA players making the move on postponing the NBA playoffs many other sports, public figures & cities have followed.

Many Philly protestors began on Walnut Street.

Philly protest for Jacob Blake moves down Walnut, escorted by police in front and back. pic.twitter.com/LK4ahFdSxi — Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith) August 26, 2020

The police have apparently been escorting the protestors from Walnut Street all the way down to Rittenhouse Square. The Philadelphia protestors are standing for the wrongful act of shooting Jacob Blake. One thing about Philly, they rally together for what they believe in and will not stand for the injustice.

Allegedly the coast guards have been spotted in Philadelphia after hearing about the upcoming protests.

More news to come as the story develops.

