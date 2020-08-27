Local
HomeLocal

Patriot Home Care Is Hiring In Philly! [CLICK HERE FOR JOB DESCRIPTIONS]

Social Worker

  • Assess nature of patients’ situations by interviewing and reviewing personal history
  • Develop and execute individual treatment plans
  • Determine appropriate milestones to gauge client progress
  • Communicate client updates to all relevant parties
  • Facilitate referrals to other healthcare professionals and programs
  • Maintain accurate client documentation

Qualifications:

  • Previous experience in social work, counseling, in Home Care/ Long Term Care or other related fields
  • Compassionate and caring demeanor
  • Ability to build rapport with clients
  • Strong leadership qualities
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

 

 

Patient Care Coordinator:

 

Responsibilities:

  • Handle patients inquiries and complaints
  • Receive incoming calls about impending call-outs, vacations, no-shows, etc.
  • Establish good relations with the caregivers and consumers to build trust.
  • Finding coverage for last minute call outs.
  • Notating and checking HHA system for notes.
  • Document and update customer records based on interactions.
  • Develop and maintain a knowledge base of patients eligibility.

Qualifications:

  • Previous experience in Home Care, customer service, or other related fields
  • Ability to build rapport with clients
  • Ability to prioritize and multitask
  • Positive and professional demeanor

 

 

Billing and Collection 

 

• Computer experience is essential, including, but not limited to: HHA Exchange and Promise systems, word processing and spreadsheet applications.

• Familiarity with medical terminology.

• Excellent customer service skills.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to manage relationships with various Insurance payers.

• Experience in filing claim appeals with insurance companies to ensure maximum entitled reimbursement.

• Responsible use of confidential information.

• Perform to company standards of compliance with policies and procedures.

• Ability to multitask and work courteously and respectfully with fellow employees, clients and patients.

 

DETAILED WORK ACTIVITIES

• Ensure all claims are submitted with no errors.

• Verifies completeness and accuracy of all claims prior to submission.

•Accurately Post all insurance payments by line item.

• Timely follow up on insurance claim denials, exceptions or exclusions.

• Meet deadlines.

• Make necessary arrangements for medical records requests, completion of additional information requests, etc. as requested by insurance companies.

• Respond to inquiries from insurance companies, patients and providers. • Regularly meet with Account Manager to discuss and resolve reimbursement issues or billing obstacles.

 

 

Data Entry Clerk

 

Responsibilities:

  • Enter variety of data using current systems
  • Prepare and sort documents for data entry
  • Create and maintain logs for tracking purposes
  • Review and enter data updates in the systems
  • Review discrepancies in data received
  • Advise supervisor of issues related to data

Qualifications:

  • Previous experience in data entry or other related fields
  • Excellent typing skills
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Deadline and detail-oriented

Patriot Home Care Is Hiring In Philly! [CLICK HERE FOR JOB DESCRIPTIONS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO
50 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close