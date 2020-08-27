Patriot Home Care Is Hiring In Philly! [CLICK HERE FOR JOB DESCRIPTIONS]

Social Worker
- Assess nature of patients’ situations by interviewing and reviewing personal history
- Develop and execute individual treatment plans
- Determine appropriate milestones to gauge client progress
- Communicate client updates to all relevant parties
- Facilitate referrals to other healthcare professionals and programs
- Maintain accurate client documentation
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in social work, counseling, in Home Care/ Long Term Care or other related fields
- Compassionate and caring demeanor
- Ability to build rapport with clients
- Strong leadership qualities
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Patient Care Coordinator:
Responsibilities:
- Handle patients inquiries and complaints
- Receive incoming calls about impending call-outs, vacations, no-shows, etc.
- Establish good relations with the caregivers and consumers to build trust.
- Finding coverage for last minute call outs.
- Notating and checking HHA system for notes.
- Document and update customer records based on interactions.
- Develop and maintain a knowledge base of patients eligibility.
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in Home Care, customer service, or other related fields
- Ability to build rapport with clients
- Ability to prioritize and multitask
- Positive and professional demeanor
Billing and Collection
• Computer experience is essential, including, but not limited to: HHA Exchange and Promise systems, word processing and spreadsheet applications.
• Familiarity with medical terminology.
• Excellent customer service skills.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Ability to manage relationships with various Insurance payers.
• Experience in filing claim appeals with insurance companies to ensure maximum entitled reimbursement.
• Responsible use of confidential information.
• Perform to company standards of compliance with policies and procedures.
• Ability to multitask and work courteously and respectfully with fellow employees, clients and patients.
DETAILED WORK ACTIVITIES
• Ensure all claims are submitted with no errors.
• Verifies completeness and accuracy of all claims prior to submission.
•Accurately Post all insurance payments by line item.
• Timely follow up on insurance claim denials, exceptions or exclusions.
• Meet deadlines.
• Make necessary arrangements for medical records requests, completion of additional information requests, etc. as requested by insurance companies.
• Respond to inquiries from insurance companies, patients and providers. • Regularly meet with Account Manager to discuss and resolve reimbursement issues or billing obstacles.
Data Entry Clerk
Responsibilities:
- Enter variety of data using current systems
- Prepare and sort documents for data entry
- Create and maintain logs for tracking purposes
- Review and enter data updates in the systems
- Review discrepancies in data received
- Advise supervisor of issues related to data
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in data entry or other related fields
- Excellent typing skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Deadline and detail-oriented
