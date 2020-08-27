Patriot Home Care Is Hiring In Philly! [CLICK HERE FOR JOB DESCRIPTIONS]

Social Worker

Assess nature of patients’ situations by interviewing and reviewing personal history

Develop and execute individual treatment plans

Determine appropriate milestones to gauge client progress

Communicate client updates to all relevant parties

Facilitate referrals to other healthcare professionals and programs

Maintain accurate client documentation

Qualifications:

Previous experience in social work, counseling, in Home Care/ Long Term Care or other related fields

Compassionate and caring demeanor

Ability to build rapport with clients

Strong leadership qualities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Patient Care Coordinator:

Responsibilities:

Handle patients inquiries and complaints

Receive incoming calls about impending call-outs, vacations, no-shows, etc.

Establish good relations with the caregivers and consumers to build trust.

Finding coverage for last minute call outs.

Notating and checking HHA system for notes.



Document and update customer records based on interactions.



Develop and maintain a knowledge base of patients eligibility.

Qualifications:

Previous experience in Home Care, customer service, or other related fields

Ability to build rapport with clients

Ability to prioritize and multitask

Positive and professional demeanor

Billing and Collection

• Computer experience is essential, including, but not limited to: HHA Exchange and Promise systems, word processing and spreadsheet applications.

• Familiarity with medical terminology.

• Excellent customer service skills.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to manage relationships with various Insurance payers.

• Experience in filing claim appeals with insurance companies to ensure maximum entitled reimbursement.

• Responsible use of confidential information.

• Perform to company standards of compliance with policies and procedures.

• Ability to multitask and work courteously and respectfully with fellow employees, clients and patients.

DETAILED WORK ACTIVITIES

• Ensure all claims are submitted with no errors.

• Verifies completeness and accuracy of all claims prior to submission.

•Accurately Post all insurance payments by line item.

• Timely follow up on insurance claim denials, exceptions or exclusions.

• Meet deadlines.

• Make necessary arrangements for medical records requests, completion of additional information requests, etc. as requested by insurance companies.

• Respond to inquiries from insurance companies, patients and providers. • Regularly meet with Account Manager to discuss and resolve reimbursement issues or billing obstacles.

Data Entry Clerk

Responsibilities:

Enter variety of data using current systems

Prepare and sort documents for data entry

Create and maintain logs for tracking purposes

Review and enter data updates in the systems

Review discrepancies in data received

Advise supervisor of issues related to data

Qualifications:

Previous experience in data entry or other related fields

Excellent typing skills

Strong organizational skills

Deadline and detail-oriented

