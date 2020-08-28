Don’t Forget! MTV’s VMA’s Are This Weekend

MTV will hold the Video Music Awards this weekend.

Instead of being held in one venue, performance will take place in several locations around New York. Artists were given exemption from the 14-day New York City quarantine as long as they followed restrictions.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and more will perform. Keke Palmer will host.

The VMA’s start with a 90-minute pre-show Sunday at 6:30 pm Eastern. The show can be seen on MTV and many other Viacom networks like BET, Nickelodeon, and VH1. For the first time, the VMA’s will be available on the CW Network.

