Beyonce was spotted with daughter Rumi Carter in tow in the Hamptons. She wore an army green cover-up, floppy sun hat, and huge sunglasses while at the docks.

Rumi shared her mother’s cool style, wearing all-white and donning her own floppy hat.

JAY-Z was also spotted as he took a walk with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z longtime friend and business partner, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith.

