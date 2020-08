Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed.

Blake’s father told CNN on Thursday he was “heartbroken” and angry after seeing his son restrained, especially since he’s paralyzed and can’t walk.

Blake has gone through several surgeries since he was shot by a Kenosha police officer seven times in the back on Sunday.

Wisconsin’s governor said in a press conference that he “couldn’t imagine” why Blake is being restrained.

