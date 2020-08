Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj hope to hit top 40 gold with their new song, “Expensive.” The song will be featured on Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, “Dream House.”

Nicki and Ty Dolla have come together before on Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”

The video and song are out and available on all music streaming platforms.

