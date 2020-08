Marques Houston is a married man.

That’s right, 39-year-old Marques Houston got married this week to his 19-year-old bride Miya Dickey in California.

The wedding happened after Marques met lots of backlash for his bride after folks realized that there was a 20-yer age difference between the couple.

The two got engaged last year after dating for only five months.

